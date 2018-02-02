Rise in customs duty on mobile phones irks retailers

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: The proposed rise in customs duty from 15 per cent to 20 per cent on mobile phones in the Union Budget is likely to cast a shadow on sales significantly, say retailers in the city.

According to those who were into the mobile phone business, they were already suffering losses due to cash back offers and sales carried out by e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The Centre’s decision to increase the customs duty would further aggravate the situation resulting in more losses to shopkeepers, they say.

The situation is likely to continue till Dasara and Diwali festivals, said Telugu Cellular Association president Bose. He said as many as 8,000 retailers were into the mobile phone business in Telangana and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“Mobile phone has become part and parcel of everyone’s life. Right from students to senior citizens, everyone is giving preference to buy mobile phones ranging from Rs.3,000 to Rs.1 lakh depending upon their budget. The Central government’s decision might force customers to think twice before buying a handset,” Bose said.

Twin Cities Mobile Phone Retailers Association president Majid Bin Abid said there were 3,700 registered mobile phone outlets across the city. “The Centre has only proposed an increase in customs duty in the budget. But we are hopeful of the government withdrawing the decision in the interest of customers,” he said.