Rise in number of vehicles major cause of pollution in Hyderabad: Report

Hyderabad: The sharp rise in the number of vehicles in the city over the years is seen as the major culprit in the escalation of pollution levels.

The upward curve in pollution data collated by the State Pollution Control Board in a way can be correlated to the increasing number of vehicles joining the city streets.

Data collected by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) shows that air and noise pollution has been either increasing or staying at increased levels. Moreover, even residential areas are witnessing high levels of air and noise pollutions, which shows that industrial estates, which once were considered the major source damaging ambient air quality, are not to be completely blamed.

“The common perception is to find factories at fault for pollution. While industrial effluents are the major cause of lake pollution in the city, that is not the case with air and noise pollution. Hyderabad is not a major industrial hub and residential areas are seeing an increase in air and noise pollution. Only awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles can counter this problem,” said P Veeranna, Chief Scientific Officer at TSPCB.