Rise in viral fever cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Doctors in Hyderabad are reporting a spurt in patients suffering from various kinds of respiratory illnesses and viral fevers. Hyderabad has registered a 60 to 70 per cent increase in patients struggling from such ailments, doctors said. Cases of rhinitis, asthma, allergic bronchitis, COPD, and viral fevers were also reported during the ongoing monsoon season, pulmonologists pointed out. Patients were visiting clinics with severe dry cough, fever and breathing difficulties, depending on the stages of the flu, doctors said.

“Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness during monsoons. Interestingly, 60 per cent of patients who are approaching us with such problems are women,” said Dr Kiran Grandhi, Consultant Pulmonologist at Sai Siddhartha Chest Hospital,

Cough is the most common complaint of patients and is identified as the sixth common reason for hospital outpatient department visits. Covering the nose and mouth while going out and carrying quick relief medicines is recommended for people with chronic cough.

“Due to fluctuations in temperatures during the monsoons, we are receiving more patients with viral infections like influenza with typical symptoms of dry cough, sore throat, fever and body ache,” said Dr B Shyam Sunder Raj, Pulmonologist, CMD, Sreshta Chest Hospital.

“If patients experience cough beyond one or two weeks, then they should consult a chest specialist so that the underlying cause of cough could be diagnosed at the right time,” he added.

