Rise of corona cases sees mask shortage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The demand for face masks is continuing to soar in the twin cities and might go up further in the coming days given the Covid-19 situation. After several cities including Mumbai made it mandatory to wear masks in all public areas, the sales here are expected to rise in anticipation of similar instructions in Hyderabad.

The normal three-layer masks are available at prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 15 while the cost of N95 masks has increased manifold over the last few days. Presently, an N95 masks are available at a price range between Rs 380 and Rs 400, said Gowrishetty Raja Sekhar of Aishwarya Medicals in West Marredpally.

He said shopkeepers were hesitating to maintain stock of N95 masks because of the high cost factor and were selling normal masks ranging between Rs 10 to Rs 15 to meet the requirements of the regular customers.

Customers were greeted with ‘No N95 masks’ boards in a few medical shops in Kukatpally. However, some shopkeepers were cashing in on the rising demand from customers and selling the masks at exorbitant rates.

Ghusilal Jain, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association, said the manufacturers have started preparing large number of masks to meet the growing demand.

As courier companies have also started their services, more stock is expected to arrive from Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat soon. In Hyderabad, a few small-scale industries have started preparing masks using cotton cloth, which are sold at different prices, ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 150.

Jain said a majority of people were opting for three-layer face masks while N95 masks are mainly used by doctors and para-medical staff. “We are attempting to fulfil the requirements of shopkeepers by getting additional stock,” he said, adding the demand might increase in the coming days.

When contacted, a senior official of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, said as many as 27 lakh masks were presently available and orders have already been placed to get an additional one crore masks to meet the future necessity.

