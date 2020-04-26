Rise of robots post Covid-19 crisis

By | Published: 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Firms have already started speeding up automation and more are planning to use machines rather than people to climb out of the economic collapse.

An Oxford University study before the epidemic had already predicted 35% of all UK jobs, from office workers to nursing and construction, were at risk from automation over the next 20 years.

A company survey shows two-thirds of employers have speeded up automation or are rewriting plans because of the economic slowdown. The Unite union has warned thousands of jobs could be losing in a ‘wave of permanent cuts.’

Using robots in the post Covid-19 crisis, also present some marketing advantages, experts and analysts say.

Robots are going to replace humans in their jobs and the coronavirus outbreak is speeding up the process, analysts say adding that majority of the companies are expanding how they use robots to increase social distancing and reduce humans who have to physically come to work. Robots are also being used to perform roles workers cannot do at home.

Walmart is using robots to scrub its floors. In South Korea, robots have been used to measure temperatures and distribute hand sanitisers. With health experts warning social distancing measures may need to be in place through 2021, robots may be in greater demand.

Food service is one area where the use of robots is likely to increase because of health concerns. McDonald’s have been testing robots as cooks and servers.

In warehouse, like those operated by Amazon and Walmart, robots were already used to improve efficiency. The pandemic outbreak has both companies looking to increase the use of robots for shipping and packing.

Big tech companies are expanding the use of AI (artificial intelligence). Both Facebook and Google are relying on AI to remove more unsuitable posts since the companies’ human content moderators cannot review certain things from home.

However Jonathan Gilliam, an economist at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said, “While we expect the nature of jobs will change and some will be susceptible to automation, our research shows that the boost to the UK will also generate significant job gains.”

