Rise of the Phoenix in Hollywood

By | Published: 8:16 pm

From playing the boy who dreams of becoming Superman’s sidekick in “Superboy” to bringing the story of supervillain Joker alive on the big screen, Joaquin Phoenix has navigated his way into Hollywoods hall of fame, with a career carved with unconventional roles.

At the moment, Phoenix, known for dissolving his own identity as he disappears into his roles, is winning plaudits for transforming into the mentally unstable loner Arthur Fleck, who picks violence to find calmness in his life, even as he struggles to make a career in stand-up comedy, and becomes Joker in the comicbook drama “Joker”.

The 45-year-old star is being considered as a contender of Best Actor Oscar this year for the Warner Bros. project, which has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. From overcoming personal tragedies, struggling with addiction to quitting acting to making a comeback, Phoenix is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, who has proved his range of versatility time and again.

Joaquin entered showbiz at the age of eight as Leaf Phoenix, and did “The Fall Guy”, “Parenthood” and “Anything for Love”. At the age of 15, Leaf reinvented himself as Joaquin. He took a break for a while, and made his comeback in 1995 with Gus Van Sant’s critically acclaimed “To Die For”, which featured Nicole Kidman. The film, in which Joaquin Phoenix featured as Jimmy, whose married girlfriend (Kidman) convinces him to kill her husband, started a new chapter in his career.

He was then seen as a poor man in love with a rich woman in romantic drama “Inventing the Abbotts” (1997), a small-town troublemaker in crime thriller “U Turn” and a young man who befriends a serial killer in “Clay Pigeons”(1998). In 1999, he explored the porn underworld in “8MM” as an employee of an adult video store.

In an interview to the Vanity Fair this year, Joaquin said that his acting career has been a “long and hard journey learning to separate himself from his characters”. ‘I’ve always had a hard time. And, I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you’re okay. You go, ‘Maybe it is going to be a bad experience’ or ‘Maybe I’m not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won’t have any of those connections, maybe I’ll feel just hollow afterwards’. That’s okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that’s really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life,’ he said.

He entered the industry as a child star, took a break, reinvented his image, explored dark and flawed characters and made a place for himself. He is back in the spotlight as ‘Joker’, and has once again proved that he is here to stay.