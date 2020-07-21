Rishabh Pant delighted to train with Raina

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:24 pm

Hyderabad: While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still following the ‘wait and watch’ idea regarding players’ training, a few individuals have taken to training at their private facilities. Recently, Chennai Super Kings’ key man Suresh Raina along with Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant started training together at the former’s place.

Speaking on live Instagram video for Chennai Super Kings, the wicketkeeper batsman Pant said that he was delighted to start training with veteran Raina. “It’s good to start practicing right now. I am trying to improve every day, making use of the time now. It got wasted for 5-6 months. Let’s hope we start playing cricket soon and we are going to do well for the country. It was kind of difficult after some time because staying at home makes you lazy. You have to do what you do. I have started practising now. Sooner or later, you have to do it. It’s been a good experience because with him (Raina) you can learn a lot of things. He is a left-handed batsman. You have got that brotherhood. He teaches me a lot of things, on and off the field situations. We discuss a lot of things and it’s helping me.”

Meanwhile, Raina said, “Pant is a top guy. I want him to be who he is. I just want him to be the best batsman for his calibre.”

