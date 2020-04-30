Rishi Kapoor a powerhouse of talent: PM Modi

By | Published: 12:07 pm

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, describing him as a “powerhouse” of talent.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Kapoor was passionate about films and India’s progress. “Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

The veteran actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 67. He was suffering from cancer.

Naidu recalled that the talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films.

“In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem,” Naidu’s office tweeted.