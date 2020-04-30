Rishi Kapoor demise: Tributes pour in from Telugu celebrities

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise has been drawing deep condolences from the Telugu film fraternity.

The actor’s death a day after the sudden demise of another Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is being viewed as terrible week for Indian cinema.

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020

This is so so sad. Losing stalwarts like Irrfan Khan sir and Rishi Kapoor Saab in a span of 24 hours is a shock and a devastating loss to the film fraternity. They will live on forever through their classics! RIP — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) April 30, 2020

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

It’s been such a tragic two days already. To have lost two great talents is really heartbreaking. Rishi Ji will always remain in our hearts with that child-like smile spreading joy. It was always a learning experience whenever we met. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mnGcwo4lQ7 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 30, 2020



Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema… A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor… A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

