Rishith shines in Hyderabad’s drawn match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Rishith Reddy scalped five wickets as Hyderabad pocketed three points by virtue of the first innings lead in the drawn match on second day against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Kerala on Sunday.

After posting a 252-run first innings lead, Hyderabad dismissed Tamil Nadu for 117 runs with the help of Rishith’s 5/30 bowling figures to enforce a follow-on. Tamil Nadu ended the day at 90/2 to settle for a lone point.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 252 in 80 overs (Rishikesh 61, Sunkari Dheeraj 51, Mayank Gupta 49no; P Vignesh 4/75) drew with Tamil Nadu 117 in 52.4 overs (Badrinath 56; Rishith Reddy 5/30) & Follow-on 90/2 in 30 overs (Badrinath 38).