Rishpal, Amitpal among joint lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Singh Rishpal Singh and Amitpal Singh along with 25 others are in joint lead with three points at the end of the third round of the 3rd Sarar Bishan Singh Ji Memorial State Open chess tournament, being conducted by Maestro Chess Academy at Olivemount Global School, Nalanda Nagar on Saturday.

The tournament, which attracted 240 players from the State, have three Fide masters, 3 Candidate Masters and one woman candidate master along with 75 international fide rated players.

Important Results: Matta Vinay Kumar bt Kalyan Srinivas Vetcha; Prraneeth Vuppala bt Arora Abhiraaj, Anilkumar Reddy drew with Singh S Vikramjit; K Ramu drew with Jahnavi Sri Lalita Mareddy, Dhruva Thota lost to Amitpal Singh, Singh Rishpal S bt Arya Kumar Inala; Srivardhan Reddy Devareddy lost to Raghav Srivathsav; BK Gyaneshwar lost to Gopal KN.

