Rising like the phoenix

By | Shweta Watson | Published: 8:32 pm

In order to rise from its own ashes, a phoenix must burn first. And that’s exactly what happened with Hyderabad-based Madhuri Vardhinedi. After being assaulted and abused by her husband and in-laws at a young age, not many thought she would make something of her life.

She suffered grave injuries that required a surgery and left her depressed for a long time, but Madhuri never gave up. She filed for a divorce and moved out of her in-laws’ home. She found a job and later co-founded an IT company called Ennoble Technologies at the age of 38. She even won a gold medal at the age of 42 at a national-level karate championship last September at the Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium.

Madhuri has a black belt in Shotokan karate. And that’s not it. She even edited the Telugu version of author Amish Tripathi’s The Secret of the Nagas from the Shiva Trilogy.

“My ex-mother-in-law used to constantly tell me that I have a dark complexion and so don’t deserve her son. She told me that I had an old-fashioned dressing sense and the only reason she got her son married to me is because I was working.

Once when I took a break from work, she hid my clothes and jewellery and abused me even more. I would have died after I was assaulted if it wasn’t for my parents and sister,” reveals Madhuri and adds, “We lodged a police complaint and soon finalised our divorce. I started living with my parents who supported me and I began healing. I got a new job and found solace in Carnatic music.”

Madhuri is now an athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist, professional speaker, writer and trainer. She loves interacting with women who have gone through failed marriages. She teaches Telugu to some American and Australian citizens who wish to learn the language.

But, how did Madhuri become a karate champion? “I started putting on weight after I took some pills to treat depression, and I had to quit taking them. Soon, I found a karate institute whilst I was talking a walk. Karate was my childhood dream.

I enquired if I could learn at the age of 39. He told me age doesn’t matter and that I looked fit. So I began training rigorously. I got my black belt in Shotokan karate last month. Karate helped me believe that I can achieve anything in this world,” shares Madhuri.Madhuri feels that we should fight our own battles. While she doesn’t believe that marriage should be the ultimate goal of a woman, she isn’t against remarrying.

“I am a firebrand. If I find someone who can handle that and is a humanitarian, then, why not?” she smiles. Citing her parents, boss and mentor Venkat, her karate grandmaster Ashok, APJ Abdul Kalam, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Garikipati Narasimha Rao and Stephen Hawking as her inspirations, the 42-year-old concludes by telling us that she plans on winning karate world championships and wants to inspire others with her life.

