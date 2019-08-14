Rising Stars win a thriller in Independence Day Basketball Cup

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Rising Stars downed VPG 9-8 in a close encounter during the GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Independence Day Basketball Cup at YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Results: Boys: Loyola B bt St Joseph’s 18-9; Loyola A bt KVBR white 13-9; Don Bosco 18 bt SJPS 9; KVBR Black bt Bhavans 11-10; Rising Stars bt KV Picket 13-11; Word and Deed bt KV Picket 18-5; Sanath Nagar bt Don Bosco 16-10; Loyola B bt Word and deed 9-4; Rising Stars bt VPG 9-8; VNR bt Mahindra Hills 19-9; YMCA Hyderabad bt King Club 4-2; BHEL bt Samskruthi 18-7; G9 bt BITS 17-14; YMCA bt HOFS 13-10; RR Club bt Marredpally Reapers 9-5; Bhavans bt Dream team 5-4; HMT bt MVSR 13-7; HAL bt St Martins 16-9; YMG bt YMCA Hyderabad 16-7; Reagels bt Big team 15-8.

Girls: Loyola bt Josephine 10-5; Srila bt St Joseph’s 16-9; Hotling Bt NPA 18-9; MLRIT bt Hotling 17-7; Loyola bt SNIST 13-4; St Francis bt Srila 12-10; St Pious bt Don Bosco 13-11.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .