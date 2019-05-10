Rita Ora buys mansion for her parents in Kosovo

By | Published: 2:18 pm 3:35 pm

London: Pop star Rita Ora has bought a 1.5 million pound mansion for her parents in her native place Kosovo. According to The Sun, the 28-year-old singer has splashed out on a property in a luxury development in the Pristina, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The star’s mother Vera shared a photograph of the home on Instagram and wrote: “Home is where the heart is. Even though we live in London it is so important for us and our children and future generations to be able to visit our hometown Pristina.”

A source said: “Rita’s whole family have contributed to her success and she wants more than anything to give back to them and make sure they live a comfortable life.

“She is eternally grateful that they gave her a chance in life by escaping Kosovo during the political uprising and is delighted they are able to lay roots back there,” the source added.

This isn’t the first time Ora has gifted her parents a property. In 2014, she said that she had given her six-bedroom house to her parents after spending 1.3 million pounds on the property in London.