Riteish Deshmukh opening up his life on social media

Published: 7:06 pm

Actor Riteish Deshmukh understands that his personal space will be encroached as a celebrity, but he draws a line as to what he wants to put out on his social media. “There is always gonna be some encroachment,” Riteish said, while talking about the constant media glare.

“You have to be comfortable, and you can draw the line. Some people are going to click you when you are out and that is okay. You are going to post (on social media) because that is the way you are going to connect with the world.

I have lots of posts with my wife, but few with my children. I like to share them. My social media platform is how much of my personal life I want to share with the world and I do that,” he added. Riteish is married to Genelia, with whom he shares two sons.

He entered Bollywood in 2003 with a love story Tujhe Meri Kasam. The actor, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, went on to explore his calibre by getting associated with projects such as Masti, Malamaal Weekly, Apna Sapna Money Money, Dhamaal franchise, Housefull films and Ek Villain.

here were some misses with Naach,Cash, Heyy Babyy, Do Not Disturb, Aladin, Rann, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Bangistan, Mastizaade and Banjo turning out to be duds. Riteish also wants to try the OTT space.

“I think the OTT platforms are a bit more edgier and a bit more challenging. There are more options to take risks as a performer. As an actor, it is quite an exciting phase because you get to do edgy content. If something comes my way, I will look at it,” said the actor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3.