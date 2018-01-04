Riteish-Genelia’s PDA on Twitter proves they are made for each other

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza made their debut with the film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ 15 years ago on this day. The couple, who first met on the sets of the film, kept their relationship away from the lime light for a long time but they managed to win hearts with their onscreen chemistry, Even now, after five years of marriage, the couple remain favourites when it is about Bollywood couples.

Riteish on Thursday tweeted his gratitude to the producer and director of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ for giving him the opportunity, along with a poster, as the film clocked 15 years of its release.

In his throwback Riteish wrote, “Sincere thanks to Director Vijaya Bhaskar Ji – I Love You Sir, Producer Shri Ramoji Rao Sir.. Respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal Sir- who recommended me. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam”

In the next tweet, Riteish revealed how his life was changed after the movie, “3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam”

Continuing the series of nostalgic tweets, Riteish further revealed the first interaction he ever had with his ‘baiko’ in a very mushy and cute post. He tweeted, “@geneliad didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.

“The first thing @geneliad asked me was – ‘where is your security?’ I replied – ‘I don’t have any’ … #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam” wrote Riteish.

Replying to Riteish’s nostalgia and PDA, Genelia tweeted, “Of course … who would think the CM’s son didn’t have security and was just a quiet boy who was going to take my heart away.”

As the parents to two cute little baby boys, this couple is setting the bar of relationship goals quite high.