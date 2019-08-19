Ritesh Batra to direct web series on Indira Gandhi

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Mumbai: Ritesh Batra of “The Lunch Box” and “Photograph” fame will be directing Vidya Balan’s debut web-series on Indira Gandhi.

Vidya has bought the rights to Sagarika Ghose’s book “Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister” on which the series will be based.

“Ritesh is directing the series,” a source close to the development said.

Vidya, who was seen in the recently released film “Mission Mangal”, had earlier told PTI in an interview, the project has been under development for a while courtesy its subject.

“I am doing a web series and it is my debut, Ronnie Screwvala is producing it. It is taking a long time to put it together as there is so much material.

“The web series requires a lot of work. So it is taking time but let’s see. I hope it doesn’t take longer,” the actor had said.