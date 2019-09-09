Rithin, Keyura bag top honours in Karimnagar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal boy B Rithin and Ranga Reddy girl Keyura Mopati recorded contrasting victories in the singles final to clinch the under-19 titles at the 5th Telangana State junior boys and girls badminton tournament in Karimnagar.

In the boys final, Rithin recorded a straight-game 22-20, 21-18 win over Hyderabad’s Uneeth Krishna while in the girls final, Keyura rallied from a game down to emerge champion with 17-21, 21-15, 21-12 scoreline over K Bharavi.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Sai Prudhvi Saranam bagged a double in the boys doubles and mixed doubles categories.Sai Prudvi joined hands with Uneeth Krishna in the doubles to win against Nikhil Raj and Manish Kumar pair 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 for the title while the later paired with Abhilash in mixed doubles to down Doddavarapu Achyut Aditya Rao and Gurazada Srivedya duo 21-16, 21-16.

Results

Finals: U-19: Boys: B Rithin (WGL) bt Uneeth Krishna BV (4), (HYD) 22-20,21-18;

Girls: Keyura Mopati (1) (RR) bt K Bhargavi (4) (RR) 17-21,21-15,21-12;

Boys Doubles: Sai Prudvi Saranam/Uneeth Krishna B V (3) (HYD) bt B Nikhil Raj/Manish Kumar (HYD) 15-21,21-10,21-19;

Girls Doubles: Abhilasha Anish (HYD)/Gurazada Srivedya (2) (MDK) bt Bhargavi Karri (RR)/Shriya Yanamandra (1) (MDK) 14-21 21-18 21-19;

Mixed Doubles: Sai Prudhvi/Abhilasha A (1) (HYD) bt Doddavarapu Achyut Adhitya Rao (RR)/Gurazada Srivedya (2) (MDK) 21-16 21-16.