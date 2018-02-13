Rival groups attack each other in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:07 am

Nizamabad: Two groups attacked each other with sticks and rods at Adarshnagar colony of Nizamabad on Sunday midnight. Five persons were seriously injured in the incident.

Due to some old dispute the two groups attacked each other under three town police limits in Nizamabad district.

On receiving the information police reached the spot and conducted lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Later police sent the injured persons to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.

Town police are conducting an inquiry into the incident and have registered a case.