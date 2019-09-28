River front walk to save Musi

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: On September 28, 1908, Hyderabad witnessed the River Musi flooding and flowing over its boundaries through the city. The impact was such that the water level in Afzalgunj was about 11 feet. These floods caused huge devastation and are said to have killed around 15,000 people.

Exactly after 111 years of deluge, the Musi River lies contaminated, encroached and polluted. The river, which originates in Vikarabad, 90 km west of Hyderabad and flows due east for almost its entire course, has now become a source for untreated domestic and other waste.

Once a source of water for Hyderabad, the river has seen efforts to clean and revive it, but the water downstream remains highly polluted.

Commemorating the 111th anniversary of the 1908 floods, Forum For A Better Hyderabad in association with Centre for Deccan Studies and other civil groups on Friday organised a Musi River Front Walk to spread the message on conserving the water body.

Children who participated in the walk appealed the citizens to protect the river and to stay away from dumping domestic garbage in the river and letting the sewage into water body. They requested to bring back its lost glory as a gift for future generations.

Chairman of the Forum M Vedakumar said all the encroachments at the river need to be immediately cleared. “Measures have to be taken before a situation like 1908 floods occur and this is possible only if citizens and government join their hands,” he said.

For Musi development, a special project was started on restricting sewage from where the river starts flowing and government has to focus on it as revival of the water body should be from grass root level, Vedakumar said.

Malathi, Deputy Collector, Hyderabad said focus was now on clearing encroachments from Puranapool to Golnaka, which was being taken up in phases.

“Plans are being drawn up to implement awareness programmes on dumping of plastic, wastage and other material in river,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter