Riverdale pays tribute to Luke Perry

The Archie Comics-inspired teen drama Riverdale dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry’s untimely passing to the late actor.

The March 6 episode entitled Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me was the 14th episode of the third season of the show. Shot weeks earlier, the episode saw Luke’s character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie, after a troubled youth Archie had taken in stabbed him.

Earlier in the day, Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photograph of some of the show’s cast and crew, with Perry in the centre behind a Riverdale High School sign. Calling Luke ‘our heart, always’, Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be “dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Riverdale, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, had shut down production upon learning of his passing. It is still unknown how the show will address his death within the story, or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be re-written to account for his absence.