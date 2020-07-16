Rizzle, a ‘Made in Hyderabad’ alternative for Tik Tok

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: For those feeling the absence of social networking app Tik Tok to reach out to their followers, here is an alternative, that too from Hyderabad.

The app, Rizzle, is emerging a frontrunner in the search for Tik Tok alternatives, with the hashtag #Rizzle trending on Twitter earlier this week. Launched in June 2019, Rizzle is a short video app with which one can create one minute videos, just like it was in Tik Tok. The difference from Tik Tok, however, is that Rizzle does not have any sound tracks. So the usual Tik Tok dance, music and lip sync videos can’t be made. But it is easy to make real content videos like professional-level talk show content — with B-Roll videos, image inserts, sound effects, and collabs.

“We are a Made in Hyderabad app, and now famous across the globe. We have a huge number of downloads in the West,” says Rizzle’s Hyderabad Content and Marketing Lead Sana Afreen.

She says that because of apps like Tik Tok, many across the country were into lip syncing and imitating videos. Now, with apps like Rizzle, Indian content creators will be showing their real talent to create original content.

Tik Tok was criticised by many for being a non-beneficial app. It was mostly used for creating imitating lip syncing videos without any benefit for the creator other than popularity. Considering this aspect, Rizzle is contradictory to Tik Tok. Video creators in Rizzle have monetary benefits also.

“We are like a community, we have contests, in which the best creators will get cash prizes,” says Sana, adding that they are also providing sponsorship coupons to promote creators. Creators actively making content in the platform can receive monetary sponsorship for their channels from their followers.

Content creators can also create their channels on the app based on themes. One creator can make any number of channels based on different themes, ranging from cooking and lifestyle to fashion and sports, just to mention a few. “For familiarising people with the app, we are constantly conducting webinars to teach the creators about each of the features. We focus on reaching out to everyone in our community. So whenever a new feature or theme is unveiled in the app, we conduct webinars for our community,” Sana explains.

Rizzle, which has now completed one year, is available on Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store and on the web as well. The app has crossed one million downloads in Play Store, with many opting for Rizzle taking the call of being ‘vocal for local’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .