RK Puram lake to wear new look

Hyderabad: The Ramakrishnapuram Lake is literally dry and there is not a single drop of water. All the trash that was covered the lake as a layer till the recent past is cleared and the lake is all set to sport a pristine look with rain water storage is likely to commence from July 15.

From a water body which was taken over by unhygienic conditions, especially with rampant growth of water hyacinth, the RK Puram Lake, also known as Mukkidi Cheruvu is now on its way to retain the past glory.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of lake development and beautification works has taken up desiltation and is clearing all the sludge and water hyacinth that had accumulated over the years, turning it into a breeding ground for mosquitoes besides throwing up froth at frequent intervals. Following complaints from the local residents, the GHMC commenced the clearing of trash, water hyacinth and sludge in April.

Till date, nearly 70,000 cubic metres of sludge was cleared digging up to one metre deep into the lake bed. Another 10,000 cubic metres of sludge is expected to be cleared during the next 15 days to finish all the works, said a senior official from GHMC.

Every time, the water hyacinth was cleared and it was resurfacing again as the accumulated sludge was providing conducive atmosphere for its regrowth. Hence, the sludge was decided to clear by digging one metre deep into the lake bed, he said.

The inflow of water was diverted by digging a temporary channel in one corner of the lake bed and connecting to the outlet channel near the Rythu Bazar end, he explained.

“Once the rain water storage commences from July 15, the lake will sport a neat and clean look devoid of any water hyacinth and trash,” said the official.

All the excavated sludge is being transported to Jawaharnagar dump yard. As part of long-term solution, GHMC officials planned to divert the flow of sewage water from beneath the RK Puram bridge to Rythu Bazar end via temple road and football ground, but 10 properties have to be acquired for the purpose.

The municipal corporation offered Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) as compensation to the affected property owners. The process is getting delayed as the owners are yet to approve the TDR, informed the official.

The local residents want the municipal corporation to work out a comprehensive solution to avoid unhygienic conditions, especially froth and water hyacinth in the lake, in the future as well.

All the untreated water and waste directly flows into the lake and a mini Sewage Treatment Plant should be installed to treat the waste and ensure inflow of clean water. “This will go a long way in saving the lake,” said Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad Secretary C S Chandrashekar.

