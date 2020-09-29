RMP struck dead by lightning

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Khammam: An RMP doctor was struck dead by lightning at Tatipudi village of Wyra mandal in the district late on Tuesday evening.

The deceased A Srinivas Reddy (43) was working as the RMP at Gannavarm village in the mandal. The doctor was accompanying a patient when the incident took place. When it started raining heavily, they took shelter under a tree. That is when the lightning struck killing Srinivas Reddy on the spot. The patient Danamma and another person J Krishna Prasad who were injured in the incident were shifted to Wyra Government Hospital for treatment .

Meanwhile, many parts in erstwhile Khammam witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The thunderstorm disrupted normal life as power supply and vehicular traffic were affected for a long time.

