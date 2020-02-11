Road accidents: Two killed in separate incidents in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Kamareddy: In two different incidents two persons were killed in road accidents at Kamareddy district, on Tuesday.

Tractor driver Santhosh (37) died at Kantali village, when his tractor turn turtle and fall-down on him, when he is coming from banks of village tank and died at the spot on Monday night.

In another incident, bike rider Mailaram Mallesh (32) died, when he lost control on bike and fall-down on NH-44 at Daggi village of Sadasiva Nagar mandal. He was shepherd and resident of Chandrayaan Pally village of Indalwai mandal, in Nizamabad district. On these both incidents police registered case and conducting enquiry.

