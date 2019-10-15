Road blockades, rallies mark 11th day of RTC strike in Telangana

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Adilabad/ Mancherial: Alternative bus services were operated across the erstwhile Adilabad district, helping passengers reach their destinations. Workers belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staged road blockades and took out rallies as part of the 11th day of the ongoing strike.

In Adilabad region that forms erstwhile Adilabad district’s six depots, 445 bus services including services owned by TSRTC and hired were operated as against the total fleet of 562, indicating 79 per cent of services. This brought some respite to the passengers.

Employees of the corporation took out massive rally in the town and stopped vehicular movement on important stretches. Leaders of the Joint Action Committee rebuked the government for not responding to their demands. They alleged that Telangana Chief Minister was ignoring the problems faced by the workers.

In Mancherial, the agitating employees tried to block traffic at IB chowk and other parts of the town. They criticised the State government for not coming forward to address the demands of the workers. They raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for failing to save the corporation.

Policemen were deployed at the spot of the strike near Mancherial bus depot and were tracking the rally to prevent inconvenience to the general public. Some of the agitators were taken into custody. Police said 13 employees were booked under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (unlawful assembly). Similar cases were registered against 80 people so far.

In the meantime, police conducted breath analyser tests to prevent drunk driving by temporary drivers in Adilabad district.

RTC strike enters 11th day

Karimnagar: The ongoing strike of RTC employees and workers entered the 11th day on Tuesday. As part of their protest, RTC workers organised meeting in Karimnagar district headquarters bus stand.

Various political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Jana Samithi, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union, ABVP and others extended their support to RTC workers.

While CPI activists burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at bus stand, AISF, AITUC, TDP workers staged protest by standing on their knees.

Meanwhile, both Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham and Telangana Rythu Sangham staged half necked protest in support of RTC workers’ strike.

RTC staff ready for talks sans condition: Kodandaram

Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram on Tuesday said there should not be any conditions if the government wants to have talks with the RTC workers.

Referring to TRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao’s initiative for talks, he said workers were ready to discuss their demands with the State government. “But they will not come forward for talks if any conditions are set for the talks,” he said, while extending support to agitating RTC works at the Karimnagar bus stand.

Stating that merger of RTC with the government was a long pending demand, Kodandaram said that RTC employees had brought the merger issue to the notice of Telangana JAC at the time of ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ that was taken up as part of the Statehood movement. “Except for merger of RTC with the government, there is no other alternative to find a permanent solution for the problems of RTC workers,” he said.

