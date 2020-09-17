Road caves in at AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad

The incident took place opposite a mobile showroom on the road towards ECIL crossroads and Kushaiguda forcing authorities to set up a barricade. No one was injured.

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A portion of the road at AS Rao Nagar main road caved in on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place opposite a mobile showroom on the road towards ECIL crossroads and Kushaiguda forcing authorities to set up a barricade. No one was injured.

Though there was slight traffic congestion, personnel of the Kushaiguda police station and Rachakonda Traffic Police reached the spot and diverted the traffic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) also stepped into action and examined the damaged road. Authorities suspect that an underwater stormwater drain, which was at a depth of three feet, could be damaged. This may have resulted in water seeping out from the pipeline, which, in turn, led to the incident. Authorities said they would take up the repair work and plug the leak.

