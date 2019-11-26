Road-cum-River Cruise new weekend getaway in Telangana

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: For people looking at quick weekend getaways, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) launched two new Road-cum-River Cruise Tour packages. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar released the brochure here on Monday, announcing the details of the tour packages.

The Corporation is offering the first tour package from Hyderabad to Somasila, Srisailam and back to Hyderabad, including river cruise between Somasila and Srisailam along with bus transportation, food and accommodation.

The tour package is priced at Rs 2,900 for adults and Rs 2,320 for children. Another tour package will be operated from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and back to Hyderabad including river cruise between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam along with bus transportation, food and accommodation at Rs 2,999 for adults and Rs 2,399 for children.

Both the Road–cum-River Cruise Tour packages which include boating in River Krishna for about 100 km, will commence from November 30. While both the tour package will be available on regular weekends, TSTDC will operate it on other days for bulk group bookings. The tour packages will last for two days, with departure from Hyderabad at 7.30 am on the first day and arrival in Hyderabad at 8 pm on the second day.

For more details, log on to TSTDC website: www.telanganatourism.gov.in or contact phone numbers 040-29801039/40 and 7095641111, 9848007029, 9848540371, 9848125720, 9603744944, and 9666651561.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter