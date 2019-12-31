Road mishaps take a dip in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The three point mantra of Hyderabad Traffic Police, which includes identifying black spots and rectifying them, educating the public on traffic laws and road safety and stricter enforcement, have appeared to reduce fatalities in the last four years.

Giving full credit to the three specific measures for a significant reduction in road accidents and deaths, the traffic police said that back in 2016 lot of concerns were raised due to increase in road accidents and fatalities. Those developments galvanised authorities to launch a year-long exercise to identify the issues that were leading to the spurt in accidents.

In 2016, according to the data available with traffic police, 2,386 accidents took place in Hyderabad, which in the next three-year period were brought down to 2,377 accidents by 2019. The number of fatalities due to road accidents in 2016 was 384 that eventually came down to 261 in 2019.

“First, we identified all the existing black spots across the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. Later, experts studied the reasons and detected flaws in engineering and traffic regulation like one-way and no signages at various locations,” officials said.

Authorities said that all-out efforts were made to reduce the black spots, which are road stretches where accidents have occurred frequently. In due course, the police had identified close to 90 black spots in the city in 2016, which were reduced to 50 black spots in 2019.|

“We are now observing that mishaps are taking place in other spots and not in the usual black spots. The number of accidents occurring in the black spots has reduced considerably because we have rectified them now,” a senior official said.

Road accidents at Suchitra junction and Tank Bund, which are notorious black spots, have reduced drastically, officials said.

“90 per cent of road fatalities and accidents are avoidable because they are related to wrong side driving or driving without wearing a helmet. We have managed to implement traffic rules properly, which has helped. The public must also realise that traffic rules are for their own safety and not for the police,” top official said.

Meanwhile, pedestrian deaths still are a concern. While road fatalities have decreased in the last few years, this has not been the case for pedestrians, whose numbers continued to worry authorities. “The main reason for this is that 70 per cent of the pedestrians are either beggars or vagabonds on roads,” police said. Officials are planning for a special drive to pick up beggars and send them to Anand Ashram in Chanchalguda prison.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.