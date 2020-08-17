Road repair works to commence shortly in Telangana

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy rains battering roads and bridges at several places across the State, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has directed the authorities concerned to immediately take up repair works and restore them. Apart from taking up repair works wherever feasible, the officials were instructed to prepare estimations for taking up complete restoration of these roads.

Reviewing the situation here on Monday, the Minister wanted all the departmental authorities to remain available at their respective headquarters round-the-clock and be prepared to meet any eventualities. The officials were asked to coordinate with other departments and ensure that people do not suffer due to lack of transportation. He also sought field level information on losses suffered by the department and its properties due to the continuous downpour. Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings, and Transport Sunil Sharma, Engineers-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Ravinder Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

