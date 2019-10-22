Road repairs to be completed by November: Bonthu Rammohan

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Efforts were being made to complete road repair works, especially pothole, by the first week of November, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Measures were also being taken to clear garbage thrice in a day in commercial zones and introduce special centralized garbage transfer mechanism from hotels, function halls and other bulk garbage generators in the city.

During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, the Mayor said all the municipal circles were provided with four trucks and two bobcats to clear construction and demolition debris from the road sides. Garbage vulnerable points should be cleared and the circles should strive to obtain zero garbage circle status to ensure hygiene and sanitation across the city, he said.

Officials were instructed to levy penalties on trucks and other vehicles which dump debris on roadsides. As first offence, a penalty of Rs 25,000 is to be levied followed by Rs 50,000 for second offence and Rs 1 lakh for third offence. In case of repeated violations, the vehicles would be seized.

Focusing on increasing revenue, the Municipal Corporation will now stress on effective collection of property tax by utilizing GIS maps and serve notices to open plot owners. All the structures, which were not listed for property tax or under assessed structures will be identified through GIS satellite images.

Over 15 lakh such structures were expected to be identified besides locating new properties for tax payments. Already, a pilot project was taken up in Moosapet circle and by December-end the entire city would be covered. From January, the system would be in place, he said.

The Geo fencing of the jurisdiction is being introduced for recording the biometric attendance of the sanitary workers. This will facilitate in ensuring more transparency and workers will have to record their attendance twice during their work shifts, Rammohan added.

