Road roller symbol plays spoilport for TRS candidate in Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: The road-roller symbol allocated to an independent candidate in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency seems to have played spoiltsport with the TRS candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud, who lost the seat to Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy by a narrow margin of 4,793 votes. The symbol closely resembles the car symbol of the ruling party.

The road-roller symbol was allocated to Singapaka Lingam by the Elections Commission and was placed at serial No 12 in the EVMs. Lingam is a resident of Meerpet in Hyderabad and a virtual stranger in Bhongir, yet he polled 27,973 votes. There is widespread apprehension that many voters in Bhongir may have pressed the road-roller symbol mistaking it for the car symbol of TRS.

The TRS candidate polled 5,27,235 votes against Venkat Reddy’s 5,32,031 votes, but the 2.3 per cent votes polled by Lingam may have played a crucial role in the poll outcome, TRS leaders said.

According to TRS leaders, another person filed nomination papers and tried for a symbol that resembles the car symbol from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, from where TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy won. His nomination was, however, rejected by the Returning Officer on technical grounds. Ruling party leaders alleged that leaders of opposition parties were indulging in cheap techniques since they were scared of facing TRS. They also pointed out that opposition party leaders had resorted to similar tactics during the December, 2018, Assembly elections, which led to the defeat of TRS candidates in some Assembly seats.

