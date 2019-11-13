Road show on DEFEXPO – 2020 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: A road show in connection with DEFEXPO – 2020 was jointly organised by HAL, Avionics Division, BDL and Midhani here on Wednesday.

The main objective of the road show was to enhance awareness among city based vendors of the three organisations about the business opportunities which DEFEXPO – 2020 has to offer and to encourage their participation at the exhibition. Vendors from over 180 firms based in the city attended the road show.

Defexpo – 2020, the 11th edition of the biennial defence exhibition, being organised by the Ministry of Defence will be held at Lucknow next year.

This edition of Defexpo is focusing on the theme, ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ and is expected to bring leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for government, private manufacturer and start-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandraker Bharti, Joint Secretary (Aero), Ministry of Defence said that Defexpo – 2020 provides a good business opportunity for vendors to showcase their products and exchange of ideas.

