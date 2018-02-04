Go on a road trip from Mount Abu to Udaipur

By | Divya Khatri | Published: 12:21 am

Take control of the wheel and explore places at your own pace. Well, a road trip is the perfect opportunity to forget about all your worries and make memories all the way.

One of the finest road trips is at Rajasthan from Mount Abu, a fascinating hill station, to Udaipur, the city of lakes, via Ajmer.

Going in summers will provide you some great relaxation owing to ample time, thanks to vacation, to have a leisurely journey and explore the place.

Dilwara Jain temple

Located approximately two-and-a-half kilometres away from Mount Abu, the Dilwara temples are known the world over for their stunning marble work. Considered the sacred pilgrimage place of the Jains, the five temples of Dilwara are quite legendary. Give a historic touch to your memorable trip by visiting these most beautiful sites that reflect the Jain heritage.

Guru Shikhar

Have you heard of the highest point of the Aravalli Range? Situated away from the main city, the Guru Shikhar, a peak in the Arbuda mountains of Rajasthan,

is an amazing site to visit.

Achal Garh temple

This temple which is about eight kilomtres from main Mount Abu, can be reached after climbing 365 stairs. If you’re a trekking buff and also love historic places, then visiting this place is an excellent way to show, and burn, some energy.

Sunset Point

To enjoy the ride, as well as the ambience at the Sunset Point, the best thing you can do is stop your vehicle, hire a pull cart or take a horse ride to see the sunset.

Nakki Lake

One of the famous lakes in Mount Abu, Nakki Lake also is a fascinating place to enjoy a romantic boat ride on a beautiful evening. At the end of your trip, take a walk in the evening to enjoy the cool breeze amid the awesome atmosphere.