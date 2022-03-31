Road works covering 336 kms completed under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I, road works covering a length of 568 km costing Rs. 9,906 crore were awarded in Telangana. Of these, works covering a length of about 336 km have been completed.

In all, works covering 2,178 km were envisaged for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in Telangana at a total cost of Rs 54,485 crore, he said, replying to TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha.

The union Minister said all the projects envisaged under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, including in Telangana, were targeted to be completed by 2026-27.

On the progress of works as per schedule, the union Minister said generally preparation of Detailed Project Reports takes about 12 to 18 months. During this time, various other pre-construction activities including land acquisition, clearances for utility from forest and environment are completed. Based on the preparedness of the project, the work is awarded.

The pre-construction activities were carried out in consultation with various State governments. It was a time consuming activity which has been expedited to minimise the delay at the programme level, he added.

