Roadies Revolution to spearhead social change in its 17th season

By | Published: 5:20 pm

With an aim to trigger social impact, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution is all set to hunt young and determined individuals who have it in them to be the force of change. Starting 15th February, every Saturday 7PM on MTV, Roadies Revolution will celebrate the undying zeal of a Roadie coupled with their willingness to bring about tangible progress in society.

Led by a panel of celebrity leaders- Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula, along with host Rannvijay Singha, Roadies Revolution will touch upon several social causes through its journey and encourage contestants to give back to society and work towards its betterment.

While Neha Dhupia will be echoing the cause of women’s safety, Raftaar will raise his voice against discrimination, based on caste, creed, religion, gender etc. Climate Change will find a much-needed advocate in Nikhil Chinapa and youth icon Prince Narula will take a stand against the alarming effect of drug abuse.

Each of the leaders will champion a social cause close to their heart and create a Revolution, but in the quintessential Roadie way. With a perfect blend of adventure, thrill and a grand comeback with bikes this time, the issues highlighted this season will be reflected in the tasks and challenges performed during the journey.Tune-in to the adventure extravaganza with OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution starting 15th February, every Saturday at 7PM only on MTV.