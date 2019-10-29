‘ROB in Gadwal within three months’

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:09 am

A young and energetic person was appointed as District Collector for Jogulamba Gadwal district in September 2018, just before the State Assembly was dissolved. With some new projects and a few crucial infrastructure projects in hand, Collector K Shashanka had a tough job to complete. In an exclusive interview with Telangana Today, he opens up about the challenges and work being done and way forward.

Q: Work on Road Over Bridge, which could ease traffic in Gadwal, has been pending. What is the reason for the delay?

A: The ROB was to be built by both R&B Department and Railways. Due to lack of coordination among various departments involved and the contractor deserting the work, the works couldn’t take off. Now there is a new contractor working on the designs given by the R&B and works are under way. We are confident that in three months the ROB will be ready.

Q: People of the district are eagerly waiting for completion of Tummilla and Ghattu lift irrigation projects and restoration of RDS canals. What is the progress on the irrigation front?

A: First phase of Tummilla has been delivered in record time and land acquisition needs to be done to complete the second phase which is lifting the water and delivering it into new reservoirs to ensure water to tail-end ayacut. We are waiting for funds from the government.

Initially, the idea was to lift 1 TMC water through Ghattu lift irrigation scheme. This was later revised to 15 TMC. After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Wanaparthy recently, some changes were made but official confirmation is yet to be received about how the government intends to pursue the project. RDS canal maintenance is a necessity and we have also closed canal breaches at two locations. Even in undivided AP, crores were spent but works were not done. It is once again about funds for the works.

Q: Gadwal Handloom Park becoming a reality has been a dream for the region’s weavers. One year after the foundation was laid, works are yet to start.

A: Initially, we gave the master weavers two options. The first was a contributory method where 1/3rd investment would be done by Special Purpose Vehicles formed by master weavers and then the State and Central governments would share the rest equally. Due to difference in opinion among the weavers and certain other factors, the first option didn’t work out. The second option was that the State government would bear the entire cost of the project and build the infrastructure, where any cooperative weavers’ society could set up their unit. This way, a level playing field could be established. The master weavers agreed for the second option and all are now on the same page. It took several meetings and lot of convincing to reach this point. If there is a strong political will to complete the project in this district, it will become a reality soon.

Q: The district has been infamous for illiteracy and poor performance by children in exams. But in the past one year, things seem to have changed if we go by the SSC results this year. How was this achieved?

A: There are three factors which influence education sector – infrastructure, vacancies and learning outcomes. District administration arranged special classes for children in schools and served snacks to them during the study hours. This was done three months before the exams. We conducted multiple tests for children and made external evaluators grade their answer sheets at various levels. We also appointed tutors to take additional classes for children staying at BC/SC and ST hostels in town. We made all district officers ‘special officers’ for every school to monitor the learning outcomes and attendance. We have also been working with a couple of NGOs to make learning interesting through participative learning methods in primary schools. These are just some of the things we have done, which we want to improve upon in the present academic year.

Q: How have you been addressing the issue of drop outs, especially in mandals like Dharoor, KT Doddi and Ghattu?

A: Reason for children going out of school has been primarily because of cotton seed production by farmers in these mandals, where children are employed. We have launched a campaign against such practice by engaging policemen and roped in cotton seed companies, school managements and even sarpanches to prevent this situation. We have made special officers, school principals, sarpanches and chair-persons of school managements responsible for ensuring children do not drop-out and attend classes regularly.

Q: What is the progress on healthcare front?

A: The big change we have observed is that institutional deliveries have gone up in primary health centres across the district. In fact, Dharoor, Ghattu, Manopad and Aiza PHCs have received the status of ‘National Quality Assurance Scheme’ from the Central government. Due to this, these PHCs would receive Rs 3 lakh funding every year for three years from the Centre. There was no PHC operational in Rajoli six months ago. Today, infrastructure and availability of doctors have increased the number of institutional deliveries there.

We have spent Rs 40 lakh to upgrade and renovate Gadwal District Hospital. The hospital now records 260 deliveries per month and we are targeting 300 every month. One health concern across the district is anaemia among rural women and girls. We are soon going to screen them and address the issue.

Q: Production and sale of spurious cotton seeds have been an issue dogging the district for a long time. What steps have been taken to address the issue?

A: Sixty cases have been filed against those selling and manufacturing spurious seeds this year, which is the highest number of cases registered across the State. This was made possible due to a well concerted effort of the Enforcement Directorate, Police Department and the district administration. It is just the beginning and lot more needs to be done as we are dealing with big players who know how to work around the system. We are fortunate to have a seasoned Agriculture Minister who is local to Palamuru region and has been supporting us a lot in the fight against spurious seeds.

One way to mitigate this problem is by either asking seed companies to certify their own seeds or to establish a certification unit in Gadwal, so that seeds of low quality could be ‘destroyed’ in the company itself, which means, changing the ‘form’ of the spurious seeds and using them to manufacture alternative products like oil or cattle feed. This has to be done by the companies. It is not right to send them back to farmers. Those seeds should neither be thrown, nor be used again as seeds.

Q: There is a general perception among people that the social climate of the district is averse to change. What are your comments?

A: Common people have started listening and have been very receptive. When I came here, there were just 10,000 IHHLs built. Within a year, we were able to construct 47,000 more and declare the district as ODF. The next challenge is to make them use the constructed toilets. I have seen instances where 80 per cent of a village had completed IHHL construction and the rest 20 per cent themselves came to me and asked for sanction of toilets for them. This is the kind of change I have observed.

We have to be very patient and put all our energies to serve the people and make change happen.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter