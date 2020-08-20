Robber nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly involved in a burglary was nabbed by the city police on Thursday, with the police seizing 13 tolas of gold worth Rs.6.5 lakh from him.

According to the police, E Raghavendar Reddy (38) of Hussaini Alam had threatened a woman at Arya Samaj in Sultan Bazaar and took away gold bangles, rings and a gold chain from her on August 17.

“Raghavendar asked for a glass of water from the elderly woman and followed her inside the house, where he threatened her and took away the ornaments,” said G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP, Task Force. Reddy was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) and later handed over to the Sultan Bazaar police for further action.

