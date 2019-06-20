Robbers gang busted; Rs 2 lakh worth items recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda CCS police and the Hayathnagar police busted a five-member gang, including a woman, involved in several robberies, and recovered cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle and other material, all put together worth Rs 2 lakh, on Thursday.

The arrested persons — Mohd. Rizwan (22) from Yakutpura; Syed Nayeem (21) from Santoshnagar; Mohd. Khashif (18) from Shaheen Nagar; Mohd Thoufiq (19) from Edi Bazaar; and Octovien Jennifer alias Jennifer Begum (37) from Balapur — were part of the Rizwan Gang. Rizwan Ali, Nayeem, Khashif and Thoufiq were from the same neighbourhood. Rizwan and Nayeem were earlier arrested for similar offences.

According to the CCS, Rizwan got acquainted with Jennifer through a mutual friend about six months ago and since then, they robbed from persons moving alone on the road late at night. About a fortnight ago, they targetted a pedestrian by threatening him with weapons, police said.

Special teams set up to catch the suspects examined 120 surveillance cameras from the place of offence at Koheda up to Meerpet, covering a stretch of about 50 km. They identified the gang, which was busted at Pedda Amberpet in Hayathnagar along with the stolen material.

The arrested persons were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

