Robbers spray pepper, rob bizman of Rs. 30L in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:23 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons sprayed pepper and robbed a businessman of Rs. 30 lakh at Mahankali area of Secunderabad on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a person Roop Ram was carrying around Rs. 30 lakh when unidentified persons sprayed pepper in his eyes and snatched the cash from him before fleeing from the place.

Roopa Ram works with Rohit jewelers and had gone at the behest of his employers to Navkar jewelers located at Pot Market to bring the cash. After taking the Rs 30 lakh from the shop located on the first floor of a building, the man walked into the cellar where the robbers attacked him and took away the money.

On information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case was registered by the police.

