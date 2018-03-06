Robbers strike at goldsmith’s workshop near Charminar; 5kg gold looted

By | Published: 4:38 pm 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: A group of unidentified ​persons barged into a goldsmith’s workshop near Charminar and decamped with gold jewelry estimated to be about five kilos in broad daylight here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, while the workers were busy making jewelry around noon, about 10 persons entered the premises armed with knives and threatened them before looting the workshop.

South Zone police officials rushed to the spot along with a CLUES team and have collected samples.

Police suspect it could be the work of an interstate gang. A case has been booked and special teams have been formed to track the robbers.

Further details are awaited.