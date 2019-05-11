Robbery gang busted in Narsingi

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested a three-member robbery gang on charges of looting motorists on highways and the Outer Ring Road here on Saturday.

The arrested were Mohd Ilyas Ahmed, Zaid Patni and Mohd Adil, all residents of Tolichowki. According to the police, in April last week, the gang looted a motorist at Girigiri Gadda near the ORR service road. They approached the motorist on a bike and enquired about an address.

“Before he could give directions, they took out a knife and stabbed him before escaping with the scooter, a mobile phone and other valuables,” police said. The gang was caught late on Friday during a vehicle checking at Narsingi crossroads.

