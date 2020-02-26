Robbery gang including a minor busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone police nabbed eight persons including a minor boy from two different gangs involved in three cases here on Tuesday. Police recovered stolen material, all put together worth Rs 2.7 lakh, two motorcycles and five mobile phones from them.

The members of the first gang Syed Naser, Shaik Rizwan, Shaik Abdul Osman, Akber Ali and Mohd Afroz, were involved in cases in Chaderghat and Santoshnagar. The members of the second gang, Rehan, Syed Mohammed Khasir and the juvenile were involved in a case in Kalapathar.

According to the police, the offenders roamed on secluded roads on motorcycles in the late hours of the day and committed snatchings and robberies. Following several complaints, the Task Force started a probe and based on clues, nabbed the offenders. They were handed over to the Chaderghat and Kalapathar police for further action.

