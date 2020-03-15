Robert Downey Jr spotted with OnePlus 8

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming ‘OnePlus 8’ flagship series on April 15 and Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr was photographed holding it.

A couple of pictures from an ad shoot show off the OnePlus 8 in the hands of brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. The pictures were posted to Instagram by a photographer and have since been taken down, recently.

Initially, reliable tipster Max J. tweeted a render which suggests April 15 as the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series phones. The high-end variants are expected to launch next month, while on the other hand the OnePlus 8 Lite may delay by several months.

Additionally, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming series of phones will indeed all be 5G-ready.

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype was recently spotted, hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.