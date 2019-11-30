Robert Pattinson ‘boring and old now’

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Actor Robert Pattinson feels he is too “boring and old” for fans to care about his work. Pattinson found fame as a vampire with the Twilight franchise, and is preparing to suit up as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman remake.

In an interview to Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the actor admitted that he wishes people stop focusing on his old Edward Cullen character, reports eonline.com.

“There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,” Pattinson said, adding: “I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now.”

He found stardom with the franchise’s first film in 2008, but Pattinson has often struggled with his celebrity status. “I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I’m not entirely sure what it is. So that’s probably what my turmoil is,” he said to The Guardian in an interview in the past.

At the moment, the 33-year-old cannot believe he nabbed the Batman role. “It’s kind of insane. I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” the actor admitted to Esquire magazine.

“It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you,” he added.