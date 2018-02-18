Robert Pattinson finds love ‘complicated’

By | Published: 12:14 pm

London: Actor Robert Pattinson says “love is complicated”. The 31-year-old actor had recently split with singer FKA Twigs, to whom he was engaged since April 2015.

Robert Pattinson, who was recently asked about his character Samuel in the film ‘Damsel’ at a press conference in Berlin, described the part as someone who lives in a romantic bubble.

The Independent quoted the actor saying, “It’s obviously more complicated. I think Samuel, the main character, is a bit of a fantasist. He likes believing in a poetic version of reality.

“I think life and love is a little more complicated than he perceives it.”