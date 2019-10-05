Roberta fancied for Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm

Pune: The Pesi Shroff-trained Roberta, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Grade 3) 1800 metres a terms for Fillies’ & Mares’ 3 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced one hour before the commencement of the first race which starts at 2-00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Queens Gate 1, Athulya 2, Blazing Bay 3

2. Saddle The Wind 1, Adonijah 2, Mr. Honey 3

3. Bait And Switch 1, Benevolence 2, Black Cherry 3

4. Mirabilis 1, Copper Queen 2, Divine Glory 3

5. Roberta 1, La Rondine 2, Eyes For You 3

6. Sassy Lass 1, Bunting 2, Adeline 3

7. Dibaba 1, Dragonmoss 2, Golden Eclipse 3

Day’s Best: Mirabilis.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.