Robin Hoods join cops to feed hungry

Published: 7:47 pm

Each day, an army of volunteers including students, working professionals, IT employees, homemakers and others step out of their homes on a genuine mission to collect surplus food from restaurants, corporate offices, weddings, eateries and other functions across the city and distribute it to nearest slums and people in need.

This Robin Hood Army, started in 2014, which has over 25,000 volunteers globally and operates in 150 cities and 16 countries around the world, has fed several billions until now. And the mission continues.

The Robin Hood Army, Hyderabad, has 16 chapters with 1,500 volunteers. These volunteers called “Robins”, majority of them youngsters dressed up in green, collect excess food from the restaurants and functions and distribute it to the needy. Apart from that, they also have restaurant partners who donate food on a regular basis.

On Saturday, on the eve of Diwali, the Robin Hood Army here did a special drive in association with the Cyberabad Police and served as many as 25,000 people across 18 chapters.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who took part in the drive and was seen serving food, requested citizens not to waste food and asked them to contact any non-governmental organisation and donate food instead of throwing it away.“It gives me immense pleasure and happiness to be associated with Robin Hood Army to distribute food on the occasion of Diwali,” he said.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that he really enjoyed this Diwali by distributing food to the underprivileged. He shared that it was one of the memorable Diwali moments he had until now.Uma Chilakamarri, the city head of Robin Hood Army, requested people to be aware and not waste food as a lot of people sleep hungry every single day.

“The food we throw away would fill the stomach of a hungry person,” she said, adding that she was extremely grateful to the Cyberabad police for not only partnering but also volunteering to serve the needy.

