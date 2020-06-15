Robin Uthappa, VVS Laxman speak out on depression issues

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:02 pm 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent ripples through the sporting fraternity across the country. Indian captain Virat Kohli and limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma led the tributes to the actor who played MS Dhoni’s role in the biopic.

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who recently revealed that he had suicidal thoughts during his struggling days, said that people should come out and always speak about what’s going on in the fine when someone is in depression.

“Shocked beyond understanding. Cannot imagine the pain you must’ve been going through @itsSSR. My heart and prayers go out to your family. Rest in peace,” Uthappa tweeted. “I cannot reiterate this enough. WE NEED TO SPEAK ABOUT WHAT WE FEEL WITHIN. we are stronger than we understand and IT IS COMPLETELY OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY. #depression #MentalHealthMatters,” Uthappa added.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman tweeted, “Mental health needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate, gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important.”

