RoboArm helps batters fine-tune skills

Hyderabad: It is a common sight during training sessions of the Indian cricket team when Raghu, the throw-ball expert, hurls the ball at speeds ranging between 145-160 km to the batsmen. He does it effortlessly and consistently. This is a new trend seen among several international cricket teams. Usually, the batsmen after facing bowlers in the nets, prefer an extended session with the throw-ball experts.

Interestingly, this plastic made ‘RoboArm’ or the ‘bowling stick’, being widely used by majority of the teams in the on-going World Cup in England has a city connection. It is manufactured by Leverage Science & Technology Limited at Sainikpuri in Secunderabad.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) has acknowledged the ‘bowling stick’ and former England women’s team player Mel Jones, now a commentator, said the ‘bowling stick’ had become an integral part of cricket.

There was also a televised programme on how different teams were using the RoboArm with Neil McKenzie, the South African assistant coach of the Bangladesh team, acknowleding how the stick was useful for teams. “The ball seams around. We can bowl bouncers or reverse swing it,” he said. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza too said, “It is very good and has helped our batsmen.”

Phani Kishore Gutala, Director of Leverage Science & Technology Ltd, said RoboArm was a patent grant product. The patent holder was Partha Pemmaraju, also the Managing Director of the company.

The RoboArm was one of most saleable products of his company. “It was in November 2015 when RoboArm was introduced to the Indian cricket team during the England series at home. It became extremely popular and soon many teams evinced interest. England and Bangladesh were the first to prefer this equipment. “Our equipment is user-friendly. It doesn’t hurt the shoulder of the throw-down specialist. Many batsmen prefer RoboArm during practice sessions to firm up their game,” said Phani Kishore.

Apart from RoboArm, the company also produces cricket-linked products such as bowling machines, fielding machine, flexi stump, catch bat and the spingball. Last year, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar had used the fielding machine for close-in specialists for the England tour. It did help them with Indians taking some sharp catches in the slips.

The ‘Spingball’, according to Phani Kishore, can be used to bowl spin (off or leg). Many of the foreign teams prefer this ball as it can help batsmen practise spin bowling at the nets. “RoboArm is priced at Rs 1,195 and Spingball at Rs 595 and are sold on Amazon,” he said. The company also caters to the needs of footballers by manufacturing the ‘robot goalkeeper — The ‘iRoboGoalie’. It has also became popular with being placed from USA , Jordan, Mexico, Egypt and Australia.

